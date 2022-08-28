Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,400 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the July 31st total of 437,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,363,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,337.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryve Foods news, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 40,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,503,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,659.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 100,000 shares of Stryve Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,363,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,337.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 450,523 shares of company stock worth $426,928. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods Price Performance

About Stryve Foods

NASDAQ SNAX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.66. 649,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,861. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

See Also

