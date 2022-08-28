Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Suic Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Suic Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Get Suic Worldwide alerts:

Suic Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Suic Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suic Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.