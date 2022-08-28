Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in August

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Suic Worldwide Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Suic Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Suic Worldwide Company Profile
