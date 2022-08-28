Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,971. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Sumitomo Chemical alerts:

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.