Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the July 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,971. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.81.
