Sumokoin Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $854,457.87 and $1,647.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sumokoin

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,107,310 coins and its circulating supply is 47,407,310 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

