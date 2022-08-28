Sumokoin (SUMO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,647.00

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $854,457.87 and approximately $1,647.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.68 or 0.00743389 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 54,107,310 coins and its circulating supply is 47,407,310 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

