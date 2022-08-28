Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,487. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.
