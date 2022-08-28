Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 31,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,487. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

