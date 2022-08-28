Surrozen (SRZN) vs. The Competition Financial Analysis

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Surrozen to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surrozen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Surrozen Competitors 653 3535 10265 150 2.68

Surrozen currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 580.63%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 85.39%. Given Surrozen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surrozen is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

74.3% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Surrozen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Surrozen and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen N/A -$54.65 million -1.92 Surrozen Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.65

Surrozen’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surrozen. Surrozen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Surrozen has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, indicating that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -47.76% -39.91% Surrozen Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Summary

Surrozen rivals beat Surrozen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surrozen Company Profile

Surrozen, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043 a tissue-specific R-spondin mimetic for the treatment of severe liver disease; and SZN-1326, a bi-specific full-length human antibody that directly modulates Wnt signaling in target tissue by binding to particular Frizzled and LRP receptors that are expressed in intestinal crypts. Surrozen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

