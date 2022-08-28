SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the July 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of SVFB remained flat at $9.86 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,175. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 94.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at about $1,187,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVF Investment Corp. 2

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

