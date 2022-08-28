S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.