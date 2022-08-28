Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $169,656.00

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $169,656.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 940,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,677,364 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swingby Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

