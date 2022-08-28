Swipe (SXP) Market Cap Hits $244.40 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC on major exchanges. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $244.40 million and approximately $59.81 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005029 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004049 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00129161 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032481 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00084711 BTC.
Swipe Coin Profile
Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 285,368,789 coins and its circulating supply is 194,568,789 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.
