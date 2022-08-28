Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Shares of Swisscom stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $52.18. 22,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,813. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

