Sycomore Asset Management Invests $32,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 322,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,564 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 441,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,427,413. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

