Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

Symbolic Logic stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.34. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic accounts for 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kokino LLC owned 8.01% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

