Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

SYPR opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 million, a PE ratio of 197.20 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

