T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.39 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

