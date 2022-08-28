TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) Market Cap Tops $17.02 Million

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $17.02 million and approximately $166,843.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN
Receive News & Updates for TABOO TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TABOO TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.