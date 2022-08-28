Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,105.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCF opened at $30.67 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.

Get Taisei alerts:

About Taisei

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.