Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,000 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the July 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,105.0 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
TISCF opened at $30.67 on Friday. Taisei has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04.
About Taisei
