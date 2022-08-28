Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 31st total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Talon Metals Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLOFF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Talon Metals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
About Talon Metals
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
