Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.008.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$6.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

