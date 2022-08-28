Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tapestry by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tapestry by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,113 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $118,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of TPR opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

