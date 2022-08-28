TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Update

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBSA remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. TB SA Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

