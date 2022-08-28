Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.90. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $1,859,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

