Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 547,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 185,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.
Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
Analyst Ratings Changes
TEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.
See Also
