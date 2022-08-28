Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Short Interest Update

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 31st total of 547,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Telecom Argentina Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.89. 185,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.10.

Telecom Argentina Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 26%. Telecom Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

TEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

