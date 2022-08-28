TEN Self Reported Market Cap Tops $652,760.24 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, TEN has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. TEN has a market cap of $652,760.24 and approximately $12,335.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
