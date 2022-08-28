TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Down 23.4% in August

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TFS Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

TFSL stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 470.85%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Cohen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $93,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 662,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TFS Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Articles

