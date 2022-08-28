The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the July 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFF remained flat at $46.17 during trading on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKGFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,850.00.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

