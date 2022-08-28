The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,911 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 14.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,156. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

