The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 2.9 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.53. 4,957,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,156. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

