The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in August

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Mexico Fund Price Performance
The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $16.87.
The Mexico Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Mexico Fund
About The Mexico Fund
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
Featured Articles
