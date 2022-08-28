The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNTG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered The Pennant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.02 million, a PE ratio of -162.08 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $45,651.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

