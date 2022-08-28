The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 5.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 860,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 99,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 74.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 762,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,470,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,924 shares of company stock valued at $41,041,464. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.29. 6,086,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

