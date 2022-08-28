The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Short Interest Update

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the July 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Real Good Food Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of RGF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,297. Real Good Food has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 219,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

