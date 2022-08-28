The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 4.2% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $85,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.78.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

