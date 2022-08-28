The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,946 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $92,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $8.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.80 and its 200 day moving average is $252.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

