The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock traded down $8.83 on Friday, hitting $235.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.55. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 427.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,891,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,439,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

