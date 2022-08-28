The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,724,000 after buying an additional 164,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE:TRV opened at $166.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.57. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

