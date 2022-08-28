Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0565 (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $299.48 million and approximately $24.68 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00091930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00255212 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008286 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.