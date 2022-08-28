Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,147 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.