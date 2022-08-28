Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 99.3% in August

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,100 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the July 31st total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,537,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,376,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 165,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 461,344 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 834,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 9.6% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 71,630 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.83. 41,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,525. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

