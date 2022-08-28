Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (TNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $22.79 million and $508,760.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083756 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

TNB is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,413,848,444 coins and its circulating supply is 4,072,568,444 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.