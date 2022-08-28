Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 44.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of TSIB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II
Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.
