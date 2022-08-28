Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Short Interest Up 22.2% in August

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 402,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 44.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of TSIB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.