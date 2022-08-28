TitanSwap (TITAN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.50 Million

TitanSwap (TITAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00005478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $6.50 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org.

TitanSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

