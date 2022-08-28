TokenPocket (TPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $242,104.00

TokenPocket (TPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One TokenPocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TokenPocket has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $242,104.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 593.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.54 or 0.02147121 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00842506 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
TokenPocket Coin Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP. TokenPocket’s official website is www.tokenpocket.pro.
