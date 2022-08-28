TokenSwap Trading 12.8% Higher This Week (TP)

TokenSwap (TP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. TokenSwap has a total market cap of $4,497.43 and $20,789.00 worth of TokenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenSwap has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One TokenSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00129567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00085097 BTC.

TokenSwap Coin Profile

TP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TokenSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,310,000 coins. TokenSwap’s official website is www.tokenswap.finance. TokenSwap’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TokenSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenswap.

Buying and Selling TokenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

