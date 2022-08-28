Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Top Ships Price Performance
Top Ships stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
Institutional Trading of Top Ships
Top Ships Company Profile
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.
