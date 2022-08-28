Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,500 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 441,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Top Ships Price Performance

Top Ships stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Top Ships Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.