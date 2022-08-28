Tornado Cash (TORN) Market Cap Tops $9.69 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $15.49 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00044462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

