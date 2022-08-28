TotemFi (TOTM) Hits Market Cap of $154,624.91

TotemFi (TOTM) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market capitalization of $154,624.91 and $7,986.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00829007 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About TotemFi
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
