Typerium Price Reaches $0.0001 (TYPE)

Typerium (TYPE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Typerium has a market cap of $212,830.88 and approximately $1,677.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Typerium has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Typerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Grid+ (GRID) traded 393,589% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.68 or 0.10146893 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128986 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032482 BTC.
Typerium Profile
Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Buying and Selling Typerium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.