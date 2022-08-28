UBIX.Network (UBX) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UBIX.Network has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. UBIX.Network has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $293,043.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About UBIX.Network
UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network.
